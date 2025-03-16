Holger hustles past Medvedev, books fourth Masters 1000 final

The 21-year-old Dane delivered a high-quality display to disrupt Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 and reach his first tour-level final since Brisbane in January last year

Holger Rune of Denmark plays a backhand against Daniil Medvedev in their Semifinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 15, 2025 in Indian Wells, California. Pic/AFP

Holger Rune snapped his seven-match losing streak in semifinals by overcoming two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells Open to reach his fourth ATP Masters 1000 final.

The 21-year-old Dane delivered a high-quality display to disrupt Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 and reach his first tour-level final since Brisbane in January last year.

"The job is not over yet, but it feels amazing. Playing Daniil is one of the toughest challenges for me on Tour. I managed to beat him the first time [we played], but we know each other well. I obviously had the right tactics, but it was still so difficult because he puts in great effort and is super solid. So, I’m very proud of myself," Rune said.

“It’s about finding the right tempo, and luckily I’ve got good leg work, so I can reach many balls. It’s a very specific tactical plan that I made with my coach yesterday evening and this morning. It’s about finding the right pace and which shots to hit, because so many players miss too many shots against Daniil. He makes you go for more, so I’m super proud that I managed to find the right rhythm," he added.

The 2022 Paris champion arrived in Indian Wells with a 6-6 record on the season, but is enjoying his best run of the year. After seeing off World No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round and No. 6 Medvedev, Rune is up to No. 11 in the ATP Live Rankings and has recorded multiple Top-10 wins in a tournament for the fourth time in his career, ATP reports.

Medvedev was bidding to reach the Indian Wells final for a third consecutive year, after falling short to Carlos Alcaraz on both occasions prior, but he was unable to conjure a response to the tactical nous of Rune. Medvedev will next continue his quest to win a first trophy since Rome in 2023 when he heads to Miami next week.

