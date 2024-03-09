The Serb will resume his quest for a record-setting sixth trophy at the desert classic, which he last won in 2016 and last played in 2019

Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said his excitement level is high as he returns to the ATP Indian Wells Masters for the first time in five years.

The Serb will resume his quest for a record-setting sixth trophy at the desert classic, which he last won in 2016 and last played in 2019. “I’m very excited to come back. I’m ready to get into competition,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said on Thursday before his second-round Indian Wells Masters opener against Australian Aleksandar Vukic.

Djokovic took a six-week pause since losing in the Australian Open semi-finals to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, and made sure to arrive in California well over a week before the start of play here.

“I’ve been training well and I arrived in LA quite early. I want to focus on the Slams and the other big events. I’m not playing full seasons [any more] and will be more selective. I’ll listen to my body and create a schedule around the big events,” added Djokovic, who won the Indian Wells title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Nagal bows out

Meanwhile, India’s Sumit Nagal was handed a straight-set defeat by Canada’s Milos Raonic in the opening round.

Nagal had made it to the main draw as a ‘lucky loser’ after Rafael Nadal pulled out. World No. 101 Nagal lost 3-6, 3-6 in an hour and 28 minutes.

Venus loses, Osaka wins

In the women’s category, seven-time Grand Slam-winner Venus Williams, 43, lost 6-2, 3-6, 0-6 loss to qualifier Nao Hibino, while young mum, Naomi Osaka beat Italian qualifier Sara Errani 6-3, 6-1 to progress.

