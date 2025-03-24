Indian Wells winner Draper loses in first round to Mensik

“It was tough, obviously I came up against someone today who was playing incredibly well,” said Draper.

Jack Draper returns to Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Britain’s Jack Draper, the winner at Indian Wells only a week ago, was brought back down to earth with a bump on Saturday, after being beaten by 54th ranked Czech teenager Jakub Mensik in his opening match at the Miami Open.

Draper moved into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time in his career with his triumph over Holger Rune in the Indian Wells final last Sunday, having beaten Carlos Alcaraz in the last four. But the 19-year old Mensik rose to the occasion, claiming two tie-breaks to enjoy a 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3) win.

Jakub Mensik

“It was tough, obviously I came up against someone today who was playing incredibly well,” said Draper. “He served 10 out of 10, I couldn’t get a read on his serve at all. There were some things I could do better and obviously it was a big change in surface from last week,” he added, noting he had struggled to adjust to the faster courts.

Meanwhile, Top seed Alexander Zverev eased into the third round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Britain’s Jacob Fearnley. The German lost his opener at Indian Wells, but looked sharp on his debut on the South Florida stadium court. “I’m generally happy with my level today,” said a satisfied Zverev.

