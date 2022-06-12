Indian women go down fighting against Belgium in opening tie

An attacking start to the match saw both the teams creating opportunities in the opening minutes, but it was Belgium who got better as they took the lead through captain Nelen Barbara in the third minute

Representational images. Pic/iStock

A rusty-looking Indian women’s hockey team gave away possession quite easily a number of times before putting up a fight in the fourth quarter but eventually lost 1-2 to Belgium in its first of the two-legged FIH Pro League tie here on Saturday.

