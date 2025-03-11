Breaking News
Indian women’s kabaddi champions receive grand honour from Sports Minister

Updated on: 11 March,2025 10:04 PM IST  |  New Delhi
This kabaddi tournament returned after an 8-year hiatus, with the previous edition held in 2017 in Iran where India defeated South Korea to win the trophy

Clubbed with Thailand, Bangladesh and Malaysia in Group A, India comfortably advanced to the semi- final

Participating in the 6th Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship held from March 6 to 8, 2025, in Tehran, the Indian Women's Kabaddi team successfully defended their title beating hosts Iran 32-25 in Tehran on Saturday. This kabaddi tournament returned after an 8-year hiatus, with the previous edition held in 2017 in Iran where India defeated South Korea to win the trophy.


Fresh off this victory, the team returned on Tuesday and were felicitated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. In lieu of securing the trophy for the fifth time, the Hon’ble Minister announced a cash reward of INR 67,50,000 to the team. 


Speaking post the felicitation, the Hon'ble minister said, "We will take all efforts to support our female athletes. In line with the men's league, we will be starting a women's kabaddi league to give women more opportunities. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi wants our girls to get equal opportunities in the development of Viksit Bharat.”


He further added, “At the Chintan Shivir in Hyderabad, we took a decision to get the corporate sector to adopt one sport and provide the best financial support as well as open academies where athletes get good coaches and give good coaching. We from government will do everything to ensure this even for indigenous sports including kabaddi.”

Clubbed with Thailand, Bangladesh and Malaysia in Group A, India comfortably advanced to the semi- final, defeating Bangladesh 64-23, Thailand 76-21, and Malaysia 73-19 to top their pool with three wins and an impressive cumulative score difference of +150.

In their semi-final clash, the team breezed past neighbourhood rivals Nepal with a 56-18 scoreline, setting up an exciting final against hosts Iran. In what was their most challenging game of the tournament, Team India prevailed with the score reading 32-25. Notably, South Korea remains the only other nation to have won this tournament, claiming victory on home soil in 2016.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

