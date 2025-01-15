The home team showcased their prowess with impressive ‘Dream Runs’ and defensive strategies that left their opponents stunned at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Indian women register 157-point win over S Korea in Kho Kho World Cup x 00:00

The Indian women’s team produced an incredible performance against South Korea, securing a commanding 175-18 victory in their opening match of the Kho Kho World Cup here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Manu may replace her faulty Paris Oly medals

The home team showcased their prowess with impressive ‘Dream Runs’ and defensive strategies that left their opponents stunned at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Chaithra B, Meeru and skipper Priyanka Ingle set the tone for India with consecutive ‘Dream Runs’, with the first two batches each earning a point. This strategic opening helped neutralise the 10 touch-points that South Korea managed to secure at the end of the first Turn.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever