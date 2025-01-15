Breaking News
Indian women register 157-point win over S Korea in Kho Kho World Cup

Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The home team showcased their prowess with impressive ‘Dream Runs’ and defensive strategies that left their opponents stunned at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Indian women register 157-point win over S Korea in Kho Kho World Cup

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Indian women register 157-point win over S Korea in Kho Kho World Cup
The Indian women’s team produced an incredible performance against South Korea, securing a commanding 175-18 victory in their opening match of the Kho Kho World Cup here on Tuesday.


The home team showcased their prowess with impressive ‘Dream Runs’ and defensive strategies that left their opponents stunned at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.


Chaithra B, Meeru and skipper Priyanka Ingle set the tone for India with consecutive ‘Dream Runs’, with the first two batches each earning a point. This strategic opening helped neutralise the 10 touch-points that South Korea managed to secure at the end of the first Turn.

