Manu may replace her faulty Paris Oly medals

Manu Bhaker

India’s star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is likely to get her two Paris Olympics bronze medals replaced as she is among the large group of athletes, who have complained that their medals have are deteriorating.

Many athletes from across the world have also posted pictures of their worn out medals on social media. It is learnt that the colour of Bhaker’s medals has come off.

“The damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris [the French state mint] and engraved in an identical way to the originals”, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.

