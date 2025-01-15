Breaking News
Mumbai Marathon: Police issues traffic diversions and restrictions in city
Indian Railways UTS app crashes, commuters face glitch while booking tickets
NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies of heart attack while taking a holy dip in UP
Man held for killing friend who sexually harassed his wife
Sarpanch murder: Cop suspended for objectionable social media post on protests
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Manu may replace her faulty Paris Oly medals

Manu may replace her faulty Paris Oly medals

Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Many athletes from across the world have also posted pictures of their worn out medals on social media. It is learnt that the colour of Bhaker’s medals has come off

Manu may replace her faulty Paris Oly medals

Manu Bhaker

Listen to this article
Manu may replace her faulty Paris Oly medals
x
00:00

India’s star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is likely to get her two Paris Olympics bronze medals replaced as she is among the large group of athletes, who have complained that their medals have are deteriorating. 


Also Read: Havertz family hurt by trolls


Many athletes from across the world have also posted pictures of their worn out medals on social media. It is learnt that the colour of Bhaker’s medals has come off.


“The damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris [the French state mint] and engraved in an identical way to the originals”, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Manu Bhaker Paris Olympics 2024 sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK