Manu Bhaker D Gukesh among four athletes to be honoured with Khel Ratna award

Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh among four athletes to be honoured with Khel Ratna award

Updated on: 02 January,2025 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Bhaker made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the only Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Games

Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh among four athletes to be honoured with Khel Ratna award

Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh (Pic: AFP)

Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh among four athletes to be honoured with Khel Ratna award
The quartet of shooter Manu Bhaker, chess world champion D Gukesh, men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar were on Thursday named recipients of this year's Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award -- the country's highest sporting honour.


The 22-year-old Bhaker became independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events in August.


In the same Games, Hamranpreet led the Indian hockey team to its second consecutive bronze medal.


The 18-year-old Gukesh, on the other hand, became the youngest ever World champion while also helping the Indian team win a historic gold in the Chess Olympiad last year.

The fourth recipient will be para high-jumper Praveen, who was crowned the T64 champion in the Paris Paralympics.

The T64 classification is for athletes who have one or both legs missing below the knee and rely on a prosthetic leg for running.

"The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 17th January, 2025 (Friday) at 1100 hours," the sports ministry said in a press release. 

