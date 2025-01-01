While Gukesh, 18, who defeated Ding Liren of China to win the World Championships title last month, is at fifth with 2783 points

Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh

Listen to this article India’s Erigaisi fourth, Gukesh fifth in latest chess rankings x 00:00

Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and World Champions D Gukesh retained their fourth and fifth spot respectively in the chess rankings released on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erigiasi, who became the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and 16th worldwide to reach the ELO rating of 2800, continues to have 2801 rating points for the fourth spot. While Gukesh, 18, who defeated Ding Liren of China to win the World Championships title last month, is at fifth with 2783 points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever