India’s Erigaisi fourth, Gukesh fifth in latest chess rankings

Updated on: 02 January,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

While Gukesh, 18, who defeated Ding Liren of China to win the World Championships title last month, is at fifth with 2783 points

Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh

Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and World Champions D Gukesh retained their fourth and fifth spot respectively in the chess rankings released on Wednesday.


Erigiasi, who became the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and 16th worldwide to reach the ELO rating of 2800, continues to have 2801 rating points for the fourth spot. While Gukesh, 18, who defeated Ding Liren of China to win the World Championships title last month, is at fifth with 2783 points.


D Gukesh chess sports news sports Sports Update

