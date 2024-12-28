Breaking News
One killed, another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothare's car
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, his aides booked for extortion
Principal of Pune school drowns off Kashid in Raigad during picnic trip
Sarpanch's murder: Huge protest in Beed; Mahayuti MLAs demand Munde's ouster
Expedited work on airport projects to boost air connectivity in Maharashtra: CM
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Erigaisi in joint lead at World rapid and blitz

Erigaisi in joint lead at World rapid and blitz

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Top

Russians Volodar Murzin and Alexander Grischuk along with Duda Jan-Kryzstof of Poland share the lead with Arjun on seven points after the end of the second day and round 9 of the championship, which will decide the best player of the planet after 13 games

Erigaisi in joint lead at World rapid and blitz

Arjun Erigaisi

Listen to this article
Erigaisi in joint lead at World rapid and blitz
x
00:00

Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi emerged as one of the four co-leaders after another impressive day of skill display at the ongoing World rapid and blitz chess championship here.


Russians Volodar Murzin and Alexander Grischuk along with Duda Jan-Kryzstof of Poland share the lead with Arjun on seven points after the end of the second day and round 9 of the championship, which will decide the best player of the planet after 13 games.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK