Erigaisi in joint lead at World rapid and blitz

Arjun Erigaisi

Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi emerged as one of the four co-leaders after another impressive day of skill display at the ongoing World rapid and blitz chess championship here.

Russians Volodar Murzin and Alexander Grischuk along with Duda Jan-Kryzstof of Poland share the lead with Arjun on seven points after the end of the second day and round 9 of the championship, which will decide the best player of the planet after 13 games.

