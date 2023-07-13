Breaking News
India’s Abhishek Pal wins Asian Championship bronze in 10,000m walk

Updated on: 13 July,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Pal, 25, pushed hard at the end to finish in 29:33.36 seconds.

Abhishek Pal opened India’s medal account in the Asian Athletics Championships with a bronze on the opening day of competitions here on Wednesday. Pal clocked 29 minute 33.26 seconds to finish behind Ren Tazawa (29.18.44) of Japan and Koech Kimutai Shadrack (29:31.63) of Kazakhstan. Pal, 25, pushed hard at the end to finish in 29:33.36 seconds.


Also Read: Asian Championships: India hopeful of fine outing despite pull-outs, dope flunks


