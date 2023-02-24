India's Ravin Jain is new Ferrari F1 team’s head of strategy

Reports say the Ferrari F1 team management decided to promote Jain following quite a few high-profile errors last season. Ferrari did well last season with Charles Leclerc finishing second behind Max Verstappen

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Ferrari’s long-serving race strategy engineer Ravin Jain has taken over from Spaniard Inaki Rueda as the head of strategy of the iconic car-maker’s F1 team.Jain will begin the high-pressure job at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix next weekend.

Also Read: Mercedes opens contract talks with seven-time F1 champ Lewis Hamilton over new deal

Reports say the Ferrari F1 team management decided to promote Jain following quite a few high-profile errors last season. Ferrari did well last season with Charles Leclerc finishing second behind Max Verstappen.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever