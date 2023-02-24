Breaking News
India's Ravin Jain is new Ferrari F1 team’s head of strategy

Updated on: 24 February,2023 10:00 AM IST  |  Maranello (Italy)
Representational images. Pic/iStock


Ferrari’s long-serving race strategy engineer Ravin Jain has taken over from Spaniard Inaki Rueda as the head of strategy of the iconic car-maker’s F1 team.Jain will begin the high-pressure job at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix next weekend.


Reports say the Ferrari F1 team management decided to promote Jain following quite a few high-profile errors last season. Ferrari did well last season with Charles Leclerc finishing second behind Max Verstappen. 


