India’s Martina Devi bags silver at Asian Jr C’ships

Indian lifter Martina Devi clinched a silver medal in the women’s junior +87kg category at the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 225kg (96kg+129kg) to finish second in the three-lifter field. She also won a silver medal for her clean and jerk effort and a bronze for her snatch.

The performance was, however, far from Devi’s personal best. The teenager had lifted a national junior record-breaking 101kg in snatch and 136kg in clean and jerk at the junior world championships earlier this year.

