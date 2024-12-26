Breaking News
Six-year-old boy critically injured after being run over by car in Vasai
ATS launches campaign to crack down on illegally staying Bangladeshis
Kamgar Sena protests over 'deteriorating conditions' of BEST, BMC chief's remark
Palghar: Forest officer booked for bribery, ACB finds Rs 1.32 crore cash, gold
Kalyan rape case: CM Fadnavis calls for swift justice
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Martina Devi bags silver at Asian Jr Cships

India’s Martina Devi bags silver at Asian Jr C’ships

Updated on: 26 December,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Doha
PTI |

Top

The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 225kg (96kg+129kg) to finish second in the three-lifter field.

India’s Martina Devi bags silver at Asian Jr C’ships

Representation pic

Listen to this article
India’s Martina Devi bags silver at Asian Jr C’ships
x
00:00

Indian lifter Martina Devi clinched a silver medal in the women’s junior +87kg category at the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.


The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 225kg (96kg+129kg) to finish second in the three-lifter field. She also won a silver medal for her clean and jerk effort and a bronze for her snatch.


The performance was, however, far from Devi’s personal best. The teenager had lifted a national junior record-breaking 101kg in snatch and 136kg in clean and jerk at the junior world championships earlier this year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news doha

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK