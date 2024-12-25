Besides, there were 8 medals in snatch and 10 medals in clean and jerk sections.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Parv wins two bronze medals at Asian Youth and Jr C’ships x 00:00

Talented lifter Parv Chaudhary secured two bronze medals in 96kg category to continue India’s domination at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaudhary won the medals in clean and jerk and total sections. He had a total lift of 303 kg. India thus won a 12 medals in total, including three gold, four silver and five bronze. Besides, there were 8 medals in snatch and 10 medals in clean and jerk sections.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental, World Cups and World Championships.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever