Jyoshna creates youth Asian record to bag gold as India win four medals

India’s Jyoshna Sabar created a new youth Asian record for total lift on her way to winning the gold medal in the 40 kg weight category at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships here on Friday.

Jyoshna won the top prize in the 40kg youth girls category by heaving 135kg (60kg snatch + 75kg clean and jerk). Payal too claimed gold in the youth girls 45kg section with a total lift of 155kg (70 snatch + 85 clean and jerk).

Another Indian athlete named Payal won bronze in the junior girls 45kg, managing a total of 155kg (70 snatch + 85 clean and jerk), while Babulal Hembrom ended third in the 49kg youth boys, lifting 197 (88 snatch + 109 clean and jerk).

