The mother of two children shot a modest 618 in the qualification round at the Karni Singh ranges here to enter the eight-shooter final placed seventh

Mona Agarwal

Listen to this article India’s Mona wins 10m air rifle gold; clinches Paris Paralympic quota x 00:00

India’s Mona Agarwal, competing in only her fourth international competition, won the gold medal in women’s 10m air rifle SH1 category at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup to clinch a 2024 Paris Paralympic quota place for the country on Saturday.

Avani Lekhara, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, won the bronze medal in the event. Mona, 37, who took up shooting sport in December 2021 after making a mark at the state level in shot put and powerlifting, has become the ninth Indian para shooter to secure a Paris berth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of two children shot a modest 618 in the qualification round at the Karni Singh ranges here to enter the eight-shooter final placed seventh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever