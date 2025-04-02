India’s most-capped hockey player Vandana Katariya retires

The 32-year-old striker represented India in 320 international games, scoring 158 goals. She was also a part of the Indian team that finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Vandana Katariya

Vandana Katariya, the most-capped Indian women’s hockey player, called time on her 15-year international career on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old striker represented India in 320 international games, scoring 158 goals. She was also a part of the Indian team that finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Today, with a heavy yet grateful heart, I announce my retirement from international hockey, a decision that feels both bittersweet and empowering,” the veteran player wrote in an Instagram post.

