Satwiksairaj-Chirag duo one step away from Swiss Open gold

Updated on: 26 March,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Basel
Agencies |

Satwik-Chirag are the only Indian contenders left in a tournament where the likes of PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen suffered early defeats

Satwiksairaj-Chirag duo one step away from Swiss Open gold

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty . Pic/Getty Images


Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have entered the final of the Swiss Open Super Series 300 badminton event defeating the third seed Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in three hard-fought games. 


Also Read: Satwik-Chirag duo enters semi-final of Swiss Open



On Saturday night, the Indian pair fought for an hour and nine minutes, winning 21-19, 17-21, 21-17. In the semi-finals on Friday night, they beat the Danish pair of Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede 15-21, 21-11, 21-14. 


Satwik-Chirag are the only Indian contenders left in a tournament where the likes of PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen suffered early defeats.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

