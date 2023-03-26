Satwiksairaj-Chirag duo one step away from Swiss Open gold

Satwik-Chirag are the only Indian contenders left in a tournament where the likes of PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen suffered early defeats

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty . Pic/Getty Images

Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have entered the final of the Swiss Open Super Series 300 badminton event defeating the third seed Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in three hard-fought games.

On Saturday night, the Indian pair fought for an hour and nine minutes, winning 21-19, 17-21, 21-17. In the semi-finals on Friday night, they beat the Danish pair of Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede 15-21, 21-11, 21-14.

Satwik-Chirag are the only Indian contenders left in a tournament where the likes of PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen suffered early defeats.

