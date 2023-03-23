Breaking News
Maha: Mother kills 3-month-old daughter in Nashik, arrested
Mumbai reports 71 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 361
75-feet 'Statue of Knowledge' dedicated to Ambedkar to come up in Latur
NCP chief Sharad Pawar calls meeting of opposition leaders ahead of polls
Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut beginning March 24
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Lakshya Sens woeful run continues crashes out at Swiss Open

Lakshya Sen's woeful run continues, crashes out at Swiss Open

Updated on: 23 March,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Basel
PTI |

Top

The eighth seeded Sen looked a pale shadow of himself as he failed to match the level of his rival, losing 18-21, 11-21 to bow out of the men’s singles competition

Lakshya Sen's woeful run continues, crashes out at Swiss Open

India shuttler Lakshya Sen


Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen’s woeful run continued as he made a first round exit at the Swiss Open badminton tournament, even as senior compatriot Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the next round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event, here on Wednesday.


The 2021 World Championships silver medallist Srikanth had to dig deep to get the better of China’s Weng Hong Yang 21-16, 15-21, 21-18 to set up a second round clash against Hong Kong’s Cheuk Yiu Lee, who dashed the hopes of World No.12 Sen. The eighth seeded Sen looked a pale shadow of himself as he failed to match the level of his rival, losing 18-21, 11-21 to bow out of the men’s singles competition.



Also Read: Lakshya Sen gets Matthews to help him at All England Championships


But Mithun Manjunath registered a straight-game 21-8, 21-17 win over Joran Kweekel of Netherlands to sail into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals. The women’s doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil also crashed out in the opening round, losing 12-21, 14-21 against Japan’s Sayaka Hobara and Yui Suizu.

But the celebrated men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty meant business as the second seeded India pair defeated Malaysian combination of Xin Yuan Boon and Tien Ci Wong 21-15, 21-18 to book their place in the pre-quarterfinals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Lakshya Sen india Commonwealth Games kidambi srikanth sports news badminton

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK