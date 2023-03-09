Breaking News
Shuttler Lakshya Sen ousted in first round; Indian challenge ends

Updated on: 09 March,2023 09:57 AM IST  |  Germany
PTI |

Mithun Manjunath lost his men’s singles first round match to Singapore’s fourth seeded Loh Kean Yew 8-21, 21-19, 11-21

Lakshya Sen


Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (left) made a shock opening round exit from the German Open badminton tournament after a straight-game 19-21, 16-21 defeat to Christo Popov of France in the men’s singles, here on Wednesday.


All the three other Indians also lost their respective round one matches to end the country’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event. Mithun Manjunath lost his men’s singles first round match to Singapore’s fourth seeded Loh Kean Yew 8-21, 21-19, 11-21.


In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod suffered a 13-21, 14-21 defeat to World No. 6  Wang Zhi Yi of China, while Tasnim Mir lost to eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 8-21, 10-21.

