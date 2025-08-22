Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias teen shooters bag three of four golds on offer at Asian Championship

India’s teen shooters bag three of four golds on offer at Asian Championship

Updated on: 22 August,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
PTI |

Abhinav Shaw began the gold rush for India, rallying from fifth on the grid after the first five-shot series to win a thrilling final with a score of 250.3. The end stage was a battle of attrition with Lee Hyunseo, but the Indian showed admirable nerves after two high 9s on his 17th and 18th shots to pip the Korean by 0.1 in the end

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Teenaged Indian shooters grabbed three of the four gold medals on offer to dominate the fourth day of the 16th Asian Shooting Championship, taking the country’s medal tally to 26 medals, here on Thursday.

India now have won 14 golds, six silvers and as many bronze medals, firmly cementing their position at the top of the standings.



Abhinav Shaw began the gold rush for India, rallying from fifth on the grid after the first five-shot series to win a thrilling final with a score of 250.3. The end stage was a battle of attrition with Lee Hyunseo, but the Indian showed admirable nerves after two high 9s on his 17th and 18th shots to pip the Korean by 0.1 in the end. The 21st shot with 10.9 was the icing on the cake.


At the shotgun ranges, Mansi Raghuwanshi triumphed in the junior women’s skeet final with a tally of 53 out of a possible 60-targets.

In the junior men’s skeet team event, Harmehar Singh Lally, Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodia, bagged the gold medal with a tally of 338, four ahead of the Kazakhs, who finished in second place.

