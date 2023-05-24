India’s Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore win historic silver and bronze respectively at ISSF World Cup in Kazakhstan; Assem Orynbay clinches gold

Darshna Rathore (left) and Ganemat Sekhon. Pic/NRAI’s Twitter handle

ISSF World Cup: Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore clinch historic skeet medals

Ganemat Sekhon won silver while Darshna Rathore claimed bronze as India bagged two senior individual medals for the first time in women’s skeet at an ISSF World Cup here on Tuesday.

Local favourite Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan won gold through a shoot-off after both Ganemat and herself ended the 60-shot final with 50 hits each.

Second individual medal

Ganemat missed one out of the first two shoot-off targets after Orynbay had shot both down. It was Ganemat’s second individual world cup medal and a first-ever for Darshna who appeared in her maiden senior final.

Earlier on competition day two, Darshna qualified for the six-woman final in second spot, equalling the national record with a score of 120 while Ganemat was fourth, shooting 117.

Orynbay topped with 121 while among the other qualifiers was world number 10 from Cyprus, Konstantina Nikolaou.

The Cypriot however was the only shooter to miss three of her first four targets in the final, while the other five missed one each.

Most accurate shooter

At the end of the first 10 targets Orynbay was the most accurate with eight hits with four others including Darshna and Ganemat following with seven.

Nikolaou was the first to be eliminated after 20 targets as Ganemat and Barbora continued to chase the Kazakh Orynbay, with Darshna trying to catch up.

After 30 hits, the field was down to four with Ganemat leading with 25, followed by Orynbay with 24 and Darshna and Barbora tied at 22. It was heartening to see the two Indians, in particular Ganemat, getting stronger as the match progressed.

