Indonesia Open 2023: Lakshya, Srikanth enter Round Two

Lakshya Sen

Commonwealth Games champion Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and compatriot Kidambi Srikanth eased into the second round of the men’s singles at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event with a straight-game wins over their respective rivals here on Wednesday.

While Lakshya took just 32 minutes to quell the challenge of World No. 11 over Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia 21-17, 21-13, Srikanth beat Guang Zu Lu of China 21-13, 21-19.

