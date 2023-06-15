Indonesia Open 2023: Lakshya, Srikanth enter Round Two

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  Jakarta
PTI |

While Lakshya took just 32 minutes to quell the challenge of World No. 11 over Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia 21-17, 21-13, Srikanth beat Guang Zu Lu of China 21-13, 21-19.

Lakshya Sen

Commonwealth Games champion Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and compatriot Kidambi Srikanth eased into the second round of the men’s singles at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event with a straight-game wins over their respective rivals here on Wednesday.


While Lakshya took just 32 minutes to quell the challenge of World No. 11 over Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia 21-17, 21-13, Srikanth beat Guang Zu Lu of China 21-13, 21-19.


Also Read: Indonesia Open 2023: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to pre-quarterfinals, Treesa-Gayatri bow out


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Commonwealth Games Lakshya Sen kidambi srikanth sports news badminton

