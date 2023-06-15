Indonesia Open 2023: Lakshya, Srikanth enter Round Two

While Lakshya took just 32 minutes to quell the challenge of World No. 11 over Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia 21-17, 21-13, Srikanth beat Guang Zu Lu of China 21-13, 21-19.
Commonwealth Games champion Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and compatriot Kidambi Srikanth eased into the second round of the men’s singles at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event with a straight-game wins over their respective rivals here on Wednesday.
While Lakshya took just 32 minutes to quell the challenge of World No. 11 over Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia 21-17, 21-13, Srikanth beat Guang Zu Lu of China 21-13, 21-19.
