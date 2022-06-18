Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament HS Prannoy storms into semi finals

Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament: HS Prannoy storms into semi finals

Updated on: 18 June,2022 09:34 AM IST  |  Jakarta
PTI |

Top

India’s HS Prannoy continued his impressive run as he sailed into the semi-finals with a straight-game win over World No.13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark on Friday

Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament: HS Prannoy storms into semi finals

HS Prannoy. Pic/Getty Images


India’s HS Prannoy continued his impressive run as he sailed into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over World No.13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark here on Friday.

Also Read: Javelin throw: Will Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra break 90m barrier at Kuortane Games?




A little over a month after his heroic win over Gemke in the decisive fifth rubber against Denmark which ensured India’s entry into the Thomas Cup final, Prannoy produced yet another finely-crafted performance to outwit the Danish player  21-14, 21-12 in a 40-minute quarter-final clash.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news badminton

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK