Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament: HS Prannoy storms into semi finals

HS Prannoy. Pic/Getty Images

India’s HS Prannoy continued his impressive run as he sailed into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over World No.13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark here on Friday.

A little over a month after his heroic win over Gemke in the decisive fifth rubber against Denmark which ensured India’s entry into the Thomas Cup final, Prannoy produced yet another finely-crafted performance to outwit the Danish player 21-14, 21-12 in a 40-minute quarter-final clash.

