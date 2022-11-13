Injured boxer Shiva Thapa settles for silver

Thapa, seeded third, was trailing when the injury occurred. He had lost the fast-paced opening round 0-5

Shiva Thapa

Shiva Thapa’s (63.5kg) Asian Championships campaign came to a bittersweet end after he was forced to withdraw from the final midway due to an injury, bowing out with an unprecedented sixth medal, a silver, in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who became the most successful male boxer in the tournament, sustained an injury in his right knee in the opening seconds of the second round of the light welterweight gold medal bout against Abdullaev Ruslan of Uzbekistan, suffering a RSC (Referee stops the contest) loss.

Thapa, seeded third, was trailing when the injury occurred. He had lost the fast-paced opening round 0-5.

Also Read: Lovlina, Shiva to lead India’s gold medal charge

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever