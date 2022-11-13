×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Injured boxer Shiva Thapa settles for silver

Injured boxer Shiva Thapa settles for silver

Updated on: 13 November,2022 07:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Thapa, seeded third, was trailing when the injury occurred. He had lost the fast-paced opening round 0-5

Injured boxer Shiva Thapa settles for silver

Shiva Thapa


Shiva Thapa’s (63.5kg) Asian Championships campaign came to a bittersweet end after he was forced to withdraw from the final midway due to an injury, bowing out with an unprecedented sixth medal, a silver, in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.


The 28-year-old, who became the most successful male boxer in the tournament, sustained an injury in his right knee in the opening seconds of the second round of the light welterweight gold medal bout against Abdullaev Ruslan of Uzbekistan, suffering a RSC (Referee stops the contest) loss.



Thapa, seeded third, was trailing when the injury occurred. He had lost the fast-paced opening round 0-5.


Also Read: Lovlina, Shiva to lead India’s gold medal charge

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
boxing sports news asia india sports

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK