Injured Chopra pulls out of FBK Games in Hengelo

Updated on: 30 May,2023 09:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Taking to Twitter, Chopra wrote: “Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the upcoming FBK Games in Hengelo, the Netherlands due to a muscle strain he sustained during training.


Taking to Twitter, Chopra wrote: “Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury.


Also Read: Sports Ministry approves Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train in Finland, paddler Payas Jain to head to Taiwan


“Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo.”

