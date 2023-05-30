Injured Chopra pulls out of FBK Games in Hengelo

Taking to Twitter, Chopra wrote: “Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the upcoming FBK Games in Hengelo, the Netherlands due to a muscle strain he sustained during training.

Taking to Twitter, Chopra wrote: “Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury.

“Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo.”

