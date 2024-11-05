Breaking News
Breaking news: New threat against Salman Khan from alleged Bishnoi associate
Rajasthan villagers, in retaliatory attack, kill tiger of Ranthambore Reserve
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Injured Djokovic gives up on ATP Finals title defence

Injured Djokovic gives up on ATP Finals title defence

Updated on: 05 November,2024 05:59 PM IST  |  Rome
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 37-year-old Serb, currently ranked fifth in the world, sits sixth in 'The Race', the ATP's annual rankings to determine the eight competitors at the Finals

Injured Djokovic gives up on ATP Finals title defence

Novak Djokovic (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Injured Djokovic gives up on ATP Finals title defence
x
00:00

Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he will not defend his ATP Finals title due to an 'ongoing injury' that has ended the 24-time Grand Slam champion's season.


Tennis icon Djokovic was one of four players still battling for one of three remaining places at the season-ending event in Turin, which kicks off on Sunday, but said on social media that he wouldn't be making a bid for a third straight Finals title.


"I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," Djokovic said. "Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!"


The 37-year-old Serb, currently ranked fifth in the world, sits sixth in 'The Race', the ATP's annual rankings to determine the eight competitors at the Finals.

Also Read: Don't write off Djokovic just yet!

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz had already qualified before Djokovic's announcement. His retirement from the tournament automatically opens up the final three places to Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Ruud and Rublev are playing in Metz, France this week, with De Minaur in action in Belgrade. Djokovic's withdrawal was not a surprise as he had already pulled out of the Paris Masters, effectively ending what has been a difficult season. He hasn't won a single ATP title in 2024, the first time that has happened since 2006, and has been shoved aside by young stars Sinner and Alcaraz at the top of the game.

Djokovic did, however, win singles gold at the Paris Olympics, adding the final major honour which was missing from his record-breaking list of career achievements.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

novak djokovic tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK