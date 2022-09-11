Injured Rohan Bopanna pulls out of Davis Cup tie against Norway

India will play an away tie on September 16 and 17. The other members of the squad are Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri and Mukund Sasikumar
Rohan Bopanna
Veteran doubles ace Rohan Bopanna has pulled out of India’s upcoming Davis Cup tie against Norway due to a knee injury.
India will play an away tie on September 16 and 17. The other members of the squad are Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri and Mukund Sasikumar.
Also Read: It’s a Catch 22 situation: Rohan Bopanna
“I have had to make a tough call this week against my constant love & devotion towards representing the country & withdraw from the Davis Cup team against Norway. I have an inflammation on my knee & have been advised to rest it before I start competing again,” tweeted Bopanna.
It remains to be seen if Saketh Myneni is picked for the doubles tie in place of Bopanna as he has recently forged a successful pairing with Yuki Bhambri at the
Challenger level.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever