Injured Woods withdraws

Tiger Woods catches a ball at The Masters. Pic/Getty Images

Five-time winner Tiger Woods, who limped through an awful, bogey-strewn start to his rain-halted third round of the Masters, pulled out of the tournament with a foot injury organisers said on Sunday. “I am disappointed to have to WD [withdraw] this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” he tweeted, shortly after organisers had announced his decision.

“Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!” It is the second time in the past year that Woods has been forced to withdraw from a major championship citing injury.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka clung to a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm after Sunday’s completion of the storm-hit third round, setting the stage for a closing drama at rain-softened Augusta National. Koepka and Rahm each fired a one-over par 73 in the third round to leave American Koepka on 11-under 205 after 54 holes and Rahm two back on 207.

