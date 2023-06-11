Injury forces Neeraj out of Paavo Nurmi Games

Event organisers said that the Olympic champion Indian has informed them about the “cancellation” of his participation in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event due to “health” issues

Neeraj Chopra

Recovering from a muscle strain he had sustained last month, superstar Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games to be held on June 13 at Turku in Finland.

Event organisers said that the Olympic champion Indian has informed them about the "cancellation" of his participation in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event due to "health" issues.

“Javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra cancelled his participation in the Paavo Nurmi Games. Chopra’s manager messaged the competition organisers that the athlete has health problems, which is why the [his] competition had to be cancelled,” said a statement on the website of the Finnish Athletics Federation.

“Of course, peak cancellations are always upsetting. At the moment, there seem to be quite a few 90m javelin throwers from recent years injured. Chopra’s second best result of all time is from Turku last summer and he was certainly looking forward to the competition at least as much as we were,” said Jari Salonen, CEO of PN Turku Oy, which organises the Paavo Nurmi Games.

