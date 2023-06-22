It is a big deal for any Olympian to represent a country, battle it out for pride and passion, and reach the finals of an event in the sporting extravaganza

Abhinav Bindra, Venus Williams (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article International Olympic Day 2023: 10 inspiring quotes from Olympic superstars x 00:00

The Olympics have a unique way of creating a lasting impression upon its loyalists, beholding history is something that draws us to the biggest sporting spectacle in the world, time and again. With no sporting event bearing a tradition and history as rich as the prestigious Games, it is a big deal for any Olympian to represent a country, battle it out for pride and passion, and reach the finals of an event in the month-long sporting extravaganza. Without further ado, here is a look at some inspiring quotes form Olympic superstars through the ages, as nations across the world come together to celebrate International Olympic Day 2023.

“It’s not wise to blindly copy what others are doing.” – Abhinav Bindra

“You have to believe in yourself when no one else does — that makes you a winner right there.” - Venus Williams

“Hard work has made it easy. That is my secret. That is why I win.” ― Nadia Comaneci

“When anyone tells me I can’t do anything, I’m just not listening any more.” – Florence Griffith Joyner

“If you dream and you allow yourself to dream you can do anything. And that's what this Olympic medal represents.” - Clara Hughes

“Without passion, you won't do something 100 percent. That's the bottom line. And what's the point of doing something if you're not doing it 100 percent?” – Apolo Anton Ohno

“Failure I can live with. Not trying is what I can’t handle.” – Sanya Richards Ross

“Never put an age limit on your dreams.” - Dara Torres

“Gold medals aren’t really made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts.” – Dan Gable

“This ability to conquer oneself is no doubt the most precious of all things sports bestows.” – Olga Korbut