International Olympic Day 2023: Why do we celebrate Olympic Day on June 23 every year?

The International Olympic Day is a grand celebration of sport, fitness and peace that takes place on June 23 every year to commemorate the founding of the International Olympic Committee

Over the years, the International Olympic Day has developed into a symbol of peace and unity (Pic: AFP)

The Olympics have a unique way of creating a lasting impression upon its loyalists, beholding history is something that draws us to the biggest sporting spectacle in the world, time and again. With no sporting event bearing a tradition and history as rich as the prestigious Games, it is a big deal for any Olympian to represent a country, battle it out for pride and passion, and reach the finals of an event in the month-long sporting extravaganza.

The International Olympic Day is a grand celebration of sport, fitness and peace that takes place on June 23 every year to commemorate the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The celebration renders people all around the world to come together and promote the values of the Olympic Movement, including respect, excellence and friendship.

The theme for this year's International Olympic Day is 'Let's Move', which attempts to motivate individuals across the world to include everyday physical activity in their schedules. "Led by Olympians and created in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), Let’s Move will begin on Olympic Day, 23 June, with an invitation to make time every day for movement for better health. The world is moving faster than ever, but people are moving less. Research has found that one in four adults and over 80 per cent of young people do not meet the recommended minimum activity levels needed for optimum health (WHO, 2022). Not having enough time in the day is one of the most common reasons given for not being able to reach this goal. At the same time, starting with just 30 minutes of movement a day has significant health benefits for hearts, bodies and minds," reads the Olympic website.

The International Olympic Day has a rich and sumptuous history that spans over half a century. The first edition kicked off in 1948, and since then, it has nurtured into a grand celebration of all things sports and fitness. The motif behind International Olympic Day was to promote the values of the Olympic Movement and urge people to participate in sports and physical activity. In 1948, doctor Gruss, a Czech IOC member, propagated the idea of 'World Olympic Day' at the 41st session of the International Olympic Committee in Stockholm, Sweden.

Over the years, the International Olympic Day has evolved to include a range of activities, from sports competitions to fitness events, cultural exhibitions and educational activities. The event provides an opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together and celebrate the values of the Olympic Movement.

International Olympic Day has, over the past few decades, also become a symbol of peace and unity, with many countries using the event to promote international cooperation, understanding and friendship. It serves as a reminder of the importance of sports and physical activity in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and encouraging people to lead more active and engaged lives.