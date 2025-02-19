Int’l anti-doping body explains Italian’s ban

WADA pointed out that while both cases involved the same substance, the specific facts related to Barquero’s case were ‘very different’ to Sinner’s

Jannik Sinner

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) offered an explanation for why top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner received a three-month ban compared to figure skater Laura Barquero (six-month ban).

WADA pointed out that while both cases involved the same substance, the specific facts related to Barquero’s case were ‘very different’ to Sinner’s.

“The fundamental difference between the two is that Barquero’s version of how the substance entered her system was unconvincing in light of the evidence. In the Sinner case, the evidence clearly confirmed the athlete’s explanation,” WADA said.

