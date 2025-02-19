Breaking News
Other Sports News

Int’l anti-doping body explains Italian’s ban

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

WADA pointed out that while both cases involved the same substance, the specific facts related to Barquero’s case were ‘very different’ to Sinner’s

Jannik Sinner

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) offered an explanation for why top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner received a three-month ban compared to figure skater Laura Barquero (six-month ban).


Also Read: Djokovic says players have lost faith in WADA after Sinner doping fiasco


WADA pointed out that while both cases involved the same substance, the specific facts related to Barquero’s case were ‘very different’ to Sinner’s.


“The fundamental difference between the two is that Barquero’s version of how the substance entered her system was unconvincing in light of the evidence. In the Sinner case, the evidence clearly confirmed the athlete’s explanation,” WADA said.

