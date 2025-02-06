Int’l golf body hits out at IOA over IGU election

The IOA had approved the IGU led by Harish Shetty while declaring the other body, headed by Brijinder Singh, void on December 30.

The International Golf Federation (IGF) has objected to Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) interference in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections.

“We find it extraordinary that the IOA would undermine the IGU electoral process and facilitate a faction holding a non-constitutional and invalid poll,” wrote the IGF in a letter to IOA.

