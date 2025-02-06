Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Intl golf body hits out at IOA over IGU election

Int’l golf body hits out at IOA over IGU election

Updated on: 06 February,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The IOA had approved the IGU led by Harish Shetty while declaring the other body, headed by Brijinder Singh, void on December 30.

Int’l golf body hits out at IOA over IGU election

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Int’l golf body hits out at IOA over IGU election
x
00:00

The International Golf Federation (IGF) has objected to Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) interference in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections.


The IOA had approved the IGU led by Harish Shetty while declaring the other body, headed by Brijinder Singh, void on December 30.


“We find it extraordinary that the IOA would undermine the IGU electoral process and facilitate a faction holding a non-constitutional and invalid poll,” wrote the IGF in a letter to IOA.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news golf

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK