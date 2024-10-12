Breaking News
IOC withholds Olympic Solidarity fund for IOA

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The IOC took the decision in its Executive Board meeting on October 8 and communicated it to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in a letter on Friday.

The infighting in the IOA has prompted the International Olympic Committee to withhold the Indian body’s share of the Olympic Solidarity grants meant for athlete development programmes, triggering a fresh war of words between its embattled President PT Usha and treasurer Sahdev Yadav.


The IOC took the decision in its Executive Board meeting on October 8 and communicated it to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in a letter on Friday.


