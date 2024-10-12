The IOC took the decision in its Executive Board meeting on October 8 and communicated it to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in a letter on Friday.

PT Usha

Listen to this article IOC withholds Olympic Solidarity fund for IOA x 00:00

The infighting in the IOA has prompted the International Olympic Committee to withhold the Indian body’s share of the Olympic Solidarity grants meant for athlete development programmes, triggering a fresh war of words between its embattled President PT Usha and treasurer Sahdev Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IOC took the decision in its Executive Board meeting on October 8 and communicated it to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in a letter on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever