IOA prez Usha rejects claim of faulty RIL deal

PT Usha. Pic/PTI

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha on Tuesday refuted treasurer Sahdev Yadav’s claims in a CAG report that a faulty sponsorship agreement with Reliance India Limited (RIL) led to a loss of Rs 24 crore to the IOA.

In a statement, Usha said it was a ploy to tarnish her reputation and threatened legal action against anyone who will indulge in giving “misleading information.”

“Dr Usha strongly refuted the claims made by Mr. Sahdev Yadav in the CAG report, alleging that she acted without the knowledge of the IOA Executive Council. These claims, according to her, are part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation and discredit the IOA,” a press release from the IOA stated.

“In reality, the negotiation proposal was circulated to all Executive Council members on September 9, 2023 and later forwarded by the Acting CEO in a letter dater 5 October, 2023. Mr Rohit Rajpal, representing the Sponsorship Committee, was present at the meetings where the negotiation was discussed.”

