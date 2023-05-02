IOA athletes' commission member backs wrestlers: 'Shouldn't sweep anything under carpet'

Indian Olympic Association's athletes' commission member Om Prakash Karhana on Tuesday said sweeping the allegations of the wrestlers under the carpet would harm Indian sport as athletes will lose their faith in the system

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik sit in protest (Pic: AFP)

Indian Olympic Association's athletes' commission member Om Prakash Karhana on Tuesday extended support to the protesting wrestlers, who had accused WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation, saying 'justice should be delivered to athletes who are fighting for their rights'. The 36-year-old, who is a former national record holder shot putter and Asian champion, said sweeping the allegations of the wrestlers under the carpet would harm Indian sport as athletes will lose their faith in the system.

"I'm not speaking on behalf of the athletes' commission but my personal view is that if athletes have come out in the open to fight for their rights, the system in the country should take steps to deliver justice to them as soon as possible," Karhana, who retired last year, told PTI. "Especially in a case relating to women athletes, the authorities should not sweep anything under the carpet. It's a serious matter and should be dealt with through a proper and fair process to find out the truth. It should be black and white regarding who is doing wrong things -- whether the accused or the accusor," said the 2012 London Olympian who has a personal best of 20.69m.

It caused a massive uproar after the Delhi Police took time to register an FIR against Singh after seven wrestlers lodged complaints against him. Two FIRs were later registered against Singh on Friday last.

Karhana, who was the third Indian to cross the 20m mark in men's shot put, felt that the wrestlers' protest will have impact on Indian sports. "I come from a village and in many villages women are still discouraged to take up sports. So, if the authorities do not take the matter seriously and probe the allegations by women athletes in a fair process, no parent will allow them to go out and play sport. Ultimately, it will be the loss of the country as the talented athletes from the villages will not take up sports," he added.

Interestingly, the 10-member athletes' commission has not taken a stand after wrestlers resumed their sit-in protest on April 24. A few members, though, have expressed their solidarity with the wrestlers individually.

"As an institution, the athletes' commission has not issued a collective statement. But some individual members have done that. The athletes commission (with full rights and powers) is a new concept, so there may be some confusion over its rights and duties. Some members are not even fully aware of their roles and responsibilities. We are also learning and that's why it's taking time. We are still discussing the matter and I am hoping that a statement will come from the athletes commission."

