IOA plans to conduct WFI elections on July 4 with retd. Justice Mittal as returning officer

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is all set to conduct the impending Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections on July 4, having appointed former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer. The elections will be conducted at the Special General Meeting of the WFI.

"IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You many consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," the IOA wrote in its letter to justice Mittal Kumar.

"Elections are required to be conducted in the SGM of the WFI called on 4th July and the schedule of the election will be required to be drawn accordingly.

"We look forward to your confirmation of acceptance and also smooth conduct of elections of the WFI on July 4."

Sources, however, said Justice Mittal Kumar can decide the date of the SGM and the elections on his own and it will be up to him to hold the polls on July 4 or a few days later.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, after his meeting with protesting wrestlers on June 7, had said that WFI elections will be conducted by June 30 but it was clear that this deadline will be difficult to follow because a 21-day notice is required to call the Special General Meeting (SGM) of the WFI. The elections can be conducted either at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) or SGM.

Thakur had assured the wresters that the government will not allow any of the family member or associates of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to contest elections, following which the wrestlers had halted their stir till June 15.

