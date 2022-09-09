Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > IOC to ban India in December if IOA dont hold elections soon

IOC to ban India in December if IOA don't hold elections soon

Updated on: 09 September,2022 11:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

IOA told to resolve its governance issues and follow all guidelines as per Olympic Charter

IOC to ban India in December if IOA don't hold elections soon

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta


The International  Olympic Committee has threated to ban the Indian Olympic Association by December if they do not get their house in order immediately. 


In a letter to IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta on September 8, IOC's Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations, James Macleod, has issued a final warning to the Indian NOC that if their ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and ongoing court cases are not resolved soon then India will be immediately suspended at the IOC Executive Board meeting to be held in December this year. 

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra gives his gold medal-winning javelin to Lausanne’s Olympic Museum


The IOA elections that were to scheduled last December are held up by a court case seeking to change its constitution in accordance with the national sports code.

The IOC in its letter further states: "Any such suspension of the NOC of India would mean, (i) the athletes of India would no longer be able to represent the country and compete under the country's flag/name at the Olympic Games and other international sports events, (ii) The NOC of India will no longer be entitled to operate as an NOC according to its role as defined by the Olympic Charter. This would also mean that it would also receive no funding from the Olympic Movement until the suspension is lifted." 

The IOC has instructed IOA to not just address and resolve its governance issues but to also "operate properly through its governing bodies i.e. the Executive Commitee and the General Assembly, and fulfil its obligations in particular by holding its quadrennial elections in accordance with the Olympic Charter."

Also Read: IOC to consider cricket’s inclusion for 2028 LA Olympics

Does Virat Kohli`s return to form make them favourites for the WT20 in Australia?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
international olympic committee sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK