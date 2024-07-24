Breaking News
Dharavi rehabilitation: Kurla land survey on July 26
Mumbai: Six girls leave college that banned burqa
Mumbai: Vile Parle flyover deteriorates in 4 months
Mumbai rains: Finally, rain over city’s lakes!
Mumbai: BMC and Railways clash over hoarding regulations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Iran slams Israels participation at Paris

Iran slams Israel’s participation at Paris

Updated on: 24 July,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Tehran
AFP |

Top

Israel’s delegation, which headed to France on Monday ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, is being tightly protected in the French capital amid growing international outrage over the high civilian casualty toll and unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Iran slams Israel’s participation at Paris

2024 Paris Olympics. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Iran slams Israel’s participation at Paris
x
00:00

Iran condemned on Tuesday the “reception and protection” of Israeli athletes at the Olympic games in Paris, demanding their exclusion over Israel’s handling of the Gaza war. 


Israel’s delegation, which headed to France on Monday ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, is being tightly protected in the French capital amid growing international outrage over the high civilian casualty toll and unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza. 



“Announcing the reception and protection of the apartheid terrorist Zionist regime’s delegation means giving legitimacy to the child killers,” Iran’s foreign ministry said in a post on X. 


“They do not deserve to be present at the Paris Olympics because of the war against the innocent people of Gaza,” it added, calling on organisers to ban Israel. 

The Gaza war was triggered by the October 7 attacks on Israel by Iran-backed militant group Hamas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics iran israel gaza strip sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK