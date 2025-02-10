The fight was stopped in the ninth round and Cooney was taken to hospital. It was his first defence of the Celtic super-featherweight title.

John Cooney

Listen to this article Irish boxer Cooney dies of head injuries in bout x 00:00

Irish boxer John Cooney has died aged 28 from injuries sustained in a bout on February 1, his promoter announced on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irishman had been in intensive care after suffering an intracranial haemorrhage as he lost to Welshman Nathan Howells in a bout in Belfast last Saturday.

Also Read: Dhamne wins maiden Pro ITF singles title in Tunisia

The fight was stopped in the ninth round and Cooney was taken to hospital. It was his first defence of the Celtic super-featherweight title.

“It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away,” said a statement by promoter Mark Dunlop.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever