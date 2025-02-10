Breaking News
Irish boxer Cooney dies of head injuries in bout

Updated on: 10 February,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The fight was stopped in the ninth round and Cooney was taken to hospital. It was his first defence of the Celtic super-featherweight title.

John Cooney

Irish boxer John Cooney has died aged 28 from injuries sustained in a bout on February 1, his promoter announced on Saturday.


The Irishman had been in intensive care after suffering an intracranial haemorrhage as he lost to Welshman Nathan Howells in a bout in Belfast last Saturday.


“It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away,” said a statement by promoter Mark Dunlop.

