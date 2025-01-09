Irish Gold for Madras Race Club Trophy

The Dallas Todywalla-trained Irish Gold, who has had a decent lung opener on this track on the opening day of the season, has a slender edge over Baby Bazooka and Dexa

A small, six-race card is slated for Thursday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack; the feature event is the Class I, Madras Race Club Trophy (1200m). The Dallas Todywalla-trained Irish Gold, who has had a decent lung opener on this track on the opening day of the season, has a slender edge over Baby Bazooka and Dexa.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Dr AH Sayed Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1200m)

Sorrento Secret 1, Anoushka 2, Milli 3.

Madras Race Club Trophy (Class I; 1200m)

Irish Gold 1, Baby Bazooka 2.

Vallabhdas H Adwalia Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)

Scorcese 1, Caliph 2, Applause 3.

Greater Mumbai Police Trophy (Class IV; 1000m)

Midnight Express 1, Cache 2, Malet Spring 3.

RR Byramji Salver (Class III; 1200m)

Jade 1, Ultimo 2, Timeless Vision 3.

Raza Ali Plate (Class V; H'cap, 1400m)

Precioso 1, Hagibis 2, Luminosity 3.

Best bet: Precioso (6-2)

Upsets: Mohsin (1-5) & Raise The Stakes (4-5)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 3,4,5

Tanala pool: All races.