Irish Gold for Madras Race Club Trophy

The Dallas Todywalla-trained Irish Gold, who has had a decent lung opener on this track on the opening day of the season, has a slender edge over Baby Bazooka and Dexa
Representation pic
A small, six-race card is slated for Thursday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack; the feature event is the Class I, Madras Race Club Trophy (1200m). The Dallas Todywalla-trained Irish Gold, who has had a decent lung opener on this track on the opening day of the season, has a slender edge over Baby Bazooka and Dexa.
ADVERTISEMENT
First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:
Dr AH Sayed Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1200m)
Sorrento Secret 1, Anoushka 2, Milli 3.
Madras Race Club Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Irish Gold 1, Baby Bazooka 2.
Vallabhdas H Adwalia Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Scorcese 1, Caliph 2, Applause 3.
Greater Mumbai Police Trophy (Class IV; 1000m)
Midnight Express 1, Cache 2, Malet Spring 3.
RR Byramji Salver (Class III; 1200m)
Jade 1, Ultimo 2, Timeless Vision 3.
Raza Ali Plate (Class V; H'cap, 1400m)
Precioso 1, Hagibis 2, Luminosity 3.
Best bet: Precioso (6-2)
Upsets: Mohsin (1-5) & Raise The Stakes (4-5)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races.