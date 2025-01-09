Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Irish Gold for Madras Race Club Trophy

Irish Gold for Madras Race Club Trophy

Updated on: 09 January,2025 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The Dallas Todywalla-trained Irish Gold, who has had a decent lung opener on this track on the opening day of the season, has a slender edge over Baby Bazooka and Dexa

Irish Gold for Madras Race Club Trophy

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Irish Gold for Madras Race Club Trophy
x
00:00

A small, six-race card is slated for Thursday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack; the feature event is the Class I, Madras Race Club Trophy (1200m). The Dallas Todywalla-trained Irish Gold, who has had a decent lung opener on this track on the opening day of the season, has a slender edge over Baby Bazooka and Dexa.


First race at 2.30 pm.


Selections:


Dr AH Sayed Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1200m)
Sorrento Secret 1, Anoushka 2, Milli 3.

Madras Race Club Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Irish Gold 1, Baby Bazooka 2.

Vallabhdas H Adwalia Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Scorcese 1, Caliph 2, Applause 3.

Greater Mumbai Police Trophy (Class IV; 1000m)
Midnight Express 1, Cache 2, Malet Spring 3.

RR Byramji Salver (Class III; 1200m)
Jade 1, Ultimo 2, Timeless Vision 3.

Raza Ali Plate (Class V; H'cap, 1400m)
Precioso 1, Hagibis 2, Luminosity 3.

Best bet: Precioso (6-2)
Upsets: Mohsin (1-5) & Raise The Stakes (4-5)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

royal western india turf club mahalaxmi mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK