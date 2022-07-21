ISSF Shooting WC: India finish on top with 15 medals

On the final day of competitions, the Indian trio of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer won the silver in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event

India shooters Sameer (left), Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu celebrate their silver medal in Changwon yesterday. Pic/PTI

India finished yet another ISSF Shooting World Cup campaign by topping the medal’s tally with a haul of 15 medals, including five gold, six silver and four bronze here on Wednesday.

On the final day of competitions, the Indian trio of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer won the silver in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever