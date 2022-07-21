Breaking News
ISSF Shooting WC: India finish on top with 15 medals

Updated on: 21 July,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Changwon
PTI

On the final day of competitions, the Indian trio of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer won the silver in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event

India shooters Sameer (left), Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu celebrate their silver medal in Changwon yesterday. Pic/PTI


India finished yet another ISSF Shooting World Cup campaign by topping the medal’s tally with a haul of 15 medals, including five gold, six silver and four bronze here on Wednesday. 

On the final day of competitions, the Indian trio of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer won the silver in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event. 

