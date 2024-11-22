Ekta Bhyan also has 10 gold and two bronze medals to her name for discus and club throw in the National Para Athletics Championships

Ekta Bhyan

Listen to this article "It was a life-changing moment for me when I won my first gold", Asian Para Games gold medalist Ekta Bhyan x 00:00

Representing one’s country at the international level is an incredible achievement, and doing so despite a disability requires extraordinary grit and determination. Ekta Bhyan, a remarkable para-athlete, has brought immense pride to India with her achievements. She competes in three different para-sports: discus throw, club throw, and para-table tennis, showcasing her versatility and dedication.

Speaking about her inspiration behind choosing para-discus throw, "It was in 2016 that I participated in my first nationals and the credit goes to my coach, Mr. Amit Saroha (Arjuna awardee). He mentored me and gave me coaching for the events (discus throw and club throw). It was a life-changing moment for me when I won my first gold at the national in 2016 at Panchkula", Ekta Bhyan told Mid-Day.

She also opened up about the challenges para-athletes face in India.

"There are many challenges that para-athletes face in our country, that are mainly because of infrastructure which is not disabled friendly. Also, the transportation is not wheelchair-friendly. So it is difficult for a disabled person to start his para-sports career."

When asked if there are any different coaching methods followed to train a para-athlete, "There are not a huge number of coaches who can train para-athletes in our country. But with the passage of time, the picture is getting better", Ekta Bhyan told mid-day.

"Many able-bodied coaches who are giving coaching to able-bodied athletes are also open to training para-athletes. Also, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and other states are recruiting para-athletes as coaches. So, this is something where awareness is playing a great role", added Bhyan.

Multi-talented Ekta Bhyan will participate in the UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship which will kick start on November 26th at Abhay Prashal Sports Club in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking about her preparations, "My preparations are going great for the UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking event and I'm very excited because it is my second national ranking event and I'm looking forward to it to improve my rankings."

Ekta Bhyan also opened up about the challenges of playing three different sports and labelled para-table tennis as her favourite among the three.

"My main event is club throw because it is specially designed for persons having disabilities in all the forelimbs. As I have a quadriplegic disability, I chose club throw as my main event", said Bhyan.

"There are challenges because it's been 10 years that I'm into para-athletics. Table Tennis is a completely different sport than that of discus throw or club throw, but with continuous practice and hard work, you understand the skills and techniques for the new game as well."

"I find table tennis very interesting and I'm doing well at the international level. The only thing I find difficult is that the coaching for para-table tennis is not easily available in our country. In para-athletics, there are many coaches available, but you won't find a coach who can understand the problems of playing table tennis while being in a wheelchair", added Bhyan.

The athlete also opened up on her diet and routine.

"There is a very strict diet and routine that we have to follow, especially because of disability we are prone to weight gain. Being a wheelchair user, you can't train every muscle so we have to follow strict diet and workout plans."

Being an athlete who competes in three different sports, Ekta spoke about her challenges.

"The main challenge that I face for club and discus throw is that I have a quadriplegic disability. This is the category for athletes having poor forelimbs. In this severe impairment, I need the assistance of two people, on and off the field, even while travelling. It is financially demanding. I'm fortunate that I have enough sponsorship from the Welspun Super Sports Women Program to pursue my sports career."

"I'm very thankful to the Welspun Super Sports Women Program for providing all the support. It is not only the financial help that Welspun is providing me, but they're also providing the right nutrition and accessibility for wheelchairs which is very expensive. I'm very thankful to Welspun Super Sports Women Program for supporting para-athletes because there are very few organizations supporting women with disabilities."

Ekta Bhyan had clinched a gold medal for club throw in the 2018 Asian Para Games. In the 2023 edition held in China, the athlete managed to win a bronze medal in the same event.

Apart from this, she claimed a bronze medal for club throw in the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris in 2023. Ekta Bhyan also has 10 gold and two bronze medals to her name for discus and club throw in the National Para Athletics Championships.