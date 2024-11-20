Italy eliminate Swiatek’s Poland to reach final

World No. 2 Swiatek came from a set down to beat Jasmine Paolini but the Italian earned immediate revenge in the deciding doubles clash

Iga Swiatek. Pic/AFP

Italy reached a second consecutive Billie Jean King Cup final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Iga Swiatek’s Poland on Monday in Malaga.

World No. 2 Swiatek came from a set down to beat Jasmine Paolini but the Italian earned immediate revenge in the deciding doubles clash. Paolini and veteran Sara Errani overcame Swiatek and Katarzyna Kawa 7-5, 7-5 to send the four-time champs through to the final.

