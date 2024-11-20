Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: These Mumbaikars drove back 680 km to vote today, will you go 2 km?
Maharashtra elections 2024: Unprecedented period in Maharashtra politics as state votes today, national parties rely on regional parties to win your vote
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to get rid of abandoned vehicles
Mumbai: Man who only stole from rich nabbed
Maharashtra elections 2024: Voting across 288 constituencies begins
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Italy eliminate Swiateks Poland to reach final

Italy eliminate Swiatek’s Poland to reach final

Updated on: 20 November,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Malaga (Spain)
AFP |

Top

World No. 2 Swiatek came from a set down to beat Jasmine Paolini but the Italian earned immediate revenge in the deciding doubles clash

Italy eliminate Swiatek’s Poland to reach final

Iga Swiatek. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Italy eliminate Swiatek’s Poland to reach final
x
00:00

Italy reached a second consecutive Billie Jean King Cup final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Iga Swiatek’s Poland on Monday in Malaga. 


World No. 2 Swiatek came from a set down to beat Jasmine Paolini but the Italian earned immediate revenge in the deciding doubles clash. Paolini and veteran Sara Errani overcame Swiatek and Katarzyna Kawa 7-5, 7-5 to send the four-time champs through to the final.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Iga Swiatek tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK