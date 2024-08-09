"It's a different feeling when hockey team wins a medal", says PR Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh said that Indian fans have never given up on his team even when times were hard on them. "We care what the people show us. That's really important for us. They never give up on us. They always support. Even when we lose, they support us. Definitely, there are criticism"

India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men's hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France. Pic/PTI

The Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who retired from the sport after winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 said that even though cricket commands more attention, it is always special when the hockey team wins a medal.

"I'm not trying to trick you. See, cricket is more, it's a beautiful game, definitely. As like you, all the media showcase cricket a lot, and the others are not getting the opportunity to watch hockey, that is one of the reasons," he told the media here after India's famous win.

Speaking about his sport, PR Sreejesh said that there is a big financial difference between cricket and hockey, but still his sport has a lot of emotions attached to it.

"But still, the big difference is, I think, the financial differences. But, when it comes to hockey, we've got the emotions. The entire country attaches to the emotion by hockey," he said.

"Our PM specially said this to us, whatever things happen, whoever wins a medal, but when Indian hockey teams win a medal, there's a special, and we feel it. Sometimes when you, when you count money, or emotions, the love, I think, money says no," he added.

Speaking further, PR Sreejesh said that Indian fans have never given up on his team even when times were hard on them.

"We care what the people show us. That's really important for us. They never give up on us. They always support. Even when we lose, they support us. Definitely, there are criticism. Definitely, we need it, because without that, we can't become the best," he said. "But, when we win, they're always there to lift us with both their hands," Sreejesh added.

(With PTI Inputs)