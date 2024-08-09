Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India to play two day day night tour match in Australia

India to play two-day day-night tour match in Australia

Updated on: 09 August,2024 04:08 PM IST  |  Canberra
PTI |

Top

India and Australia meet in five-Test series starting in Perth on November 22. It will be first time since the 1991-92 season that the two heavyweights will meet over five Tests in a series

India to play two-day day-night tour match in Australia

Indian cricket team. File pic

Listen to this article
India to play two-day day-night tour match in Australia
x
00:00

The visiting Indian cricket team will play a two-day day-night tour match against Australia's Prime Minister's XI between the first two Tests of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year.


India and Australia meet in five-Test series starting in Perth on November 22. It will be first time since the 1991-92 season that the two heavyweights will meet over five Tests in a series.



Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 | "The one who got gold is also our child": Neeraj Chopra's mother


The Indian team will play a tour-day day-night tour match against the Prime Minister XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 30 and December 1, Cricket Australia said on their website.

The fixture has been added in the itinerary to help the Indian team prepare for the day-night Test at Adelaide, having played one such game on their previous tour in 2020-21.

"This year's Prime Minister's XI fixture " which will highlight the strong cricket bonds that stretch back to India's independence in 1947 and celebrate the nations' ever-strengthening economic, cultural and community ties " also features an historic first," CA said.

"While it represents the fourth time India have tackled a PM's XI in Australia, the event has not previously been fought out over two days, with the initial 48 fixtures (against touring teams and ATSIC Chairman's XI) dating back to 1951 hosting one-day games," it added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK