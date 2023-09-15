India star Rohan insists something is seriously wrong with Lucknow weather which left him sweating; match timings against Morocco tweaked

Rohan Bopanna (left) and India skipper Rohit Rajpal chat during a training session in Lucknow yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 'It’s hot, humid:' Rohan Bopanna x 00:00

Sweating profusely Rohan Bopanna says, “If I am sweating and changing my T-shirt during a training session, something is seriously wrong.” If Thursday’s training session is an indication of what lies ahead for the Indian Davis Cup team in the World Group II tie against Morocco, it will not be an exaggeration to say that more than the rivals it’s going to be the treacherous conditions that will test the fitness of the home players.

The severe humidity has turned the Mini Stadium into a ‘mini cauldron’. Bopanna’s teammates know well that he does not sweat much, not even in hot and humid conditions of Chennai.

Two-hour delay in play

Considering the weather, the captains agreed to reschedule the match-timings, delaying it by two hours. On Saturday, the matches will begin at 2 pm instead of 12 noon and on Sunday the matches will begin at 1 pm instead of 11 am.

To drive home his point, the 43-year-old told PTI: “For the first time in 20 years, Bopanna is sweating. That means it’s humid. I played five sets against Brazil in a singles match for four hours in one shirt, but here in half-an-hour [I am changing], it’s not right.”

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni swiftly looked for a shade after playing a few points and Ramkumar Ramanathan asked the team physio, Yash Pandey, to quickly hand him a gatorade drink. “I want to stay hydrated,” he tells Pandey.

The temperature is only 33 degrees, but it feels like 43. It had rained a few days back in the city, causing such conditions. Though the sun is not harsh, humidity is making it extremely hard for the players.

The heat coming off the court is also making the conditions worse. In such tough weather conditions, a player loses about 2-3 litres of water every hour, along with essential electrolytes like sodium, chloride, potassium and magnesium.

“If the equal amount of water and electrolytes are not replenished, then within 30 minutes the performance will start dropping and eventually they cramp,” explained Pandey, who is trying to ensure that the players stay fit and hydrated.

Meanwhile, the devastation back home, caused by a deadly earthquake that killed close to 3000 people, has jolted the Moroccan players ahead of their tie against India, but visiting skipper Mehdi Tahiri said his team is determined to do well.

‘Very difficult to be away’

“Our hearts and souls are with the people back home. It’s very difficult for us to be away in this tough situation. A lot of people have lost their families. We wanted to help people, but unfortunately, we are here,” said Tahiri.

India skipper w Rajpal said he won’t take Morocco lightly. “Yes we are a stronger side but extremely humid conditions are a big challenge here,” he said.

Team India

. Sumit Nagal

. Sasikumar Mukund

. Digvijay Pratap Singh

. Yuki Bhambri

. Rohan Bopanna

. Captain: Rohit Rajpal

Team Morocco

. Elliot Benchetrit

. Yassine Dlimi

. Adam Moundir

. Walid Ahouda

. Younes Lalami

. Captain: Mehdi Tahiri

Canada kick off title defence in style

Canada opened their title defence by downing Italy on the second day of Davis Cup final group stage action on Wednesday. Canada stayed on course for the grand finale in Malaga next month courtesy of straight set wins in the opening singles by Alexis Galarneau and then Gabriel Diallo. Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil then claimed a tense 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Matteo Arnaldi and Simone Bolelli to defeat the Italians 3-0 in Bologna.

