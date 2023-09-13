India’s non-playing captain Rajpal hail’s US Open doubles runner-up Bopanna who has confirmed participation for this weekend’s World Group II play-off against Morocco

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Rohan Bopanna’s experience is invaluable': Rohit Rajpal x 00:00

Buoyed by his runner-up finish in men’s doubles at the recently concluded US Open, Rohan Bopanna will make a quick air dash to India and will join the Indian squad on Wednesday for the crucial Davis Cup World Group II play-offs fixture against Morocco scheduled to take place in Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day encounter, which will secure the winner a place in the World Group I play-offs, will be played at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Rajpal

Bopanna, 43, who is currently seventh in the world in doubles rankings, etched his name in the history books last week by becoming the oldest player to compete in a Grand Slam doubles final at the US Open. He and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost to Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain in the final.

Formidable line-up

Besides Bopanna, the six-member Indian Davis Cup squad features a formidable line-up that includes the country’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal along with Sasikumar Mukund, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Also Read: No cartilage, no problem!

“Rohan Bopanna will join the team’s training on Wednesday. He has been part of the Indian Davis Cup since 2002 and his presence brings invaluable experience to the squad. We have a well-balanced team that combines experience and youth, and we are confident in our team’s ability to perform at its best,” Rohit Rajpal, the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team and also the Executive Committee Member of the Indian Olympic Association, commented as he offered insight into the squad’s preparation.

Last Davis Cup for Bops

All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain expressed his admiration for the tennis veteran and said: “The Davis Cup is a prestigious tournament and has witnessed many legendary moments. This tie in Lucknow is a momentous occasion for all of us.

“On behalf of AITA and all tennis enthusiasts in the country, we congratulate Rohan Bopanna and we all are eagerly waiting to witness him serving one last time for India at the Davis Cup. We applaud his dedication and the way he played at the US [Open] final and honoured the spirit of the game,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever