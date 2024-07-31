Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Its my last Olympics says sobbing badminton stalwart Ponnappa

It's my last Olympics, says sobbing badminton stalwart Ponnappa

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Ashwini and Tanisha lost to Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu 15-21 10-21 in their final Group C game on Tuesday. They ended their campaign after losing all their three group matches

It’s my last Olympics, says sobbing badminton stalwart Ponnappa

Ashwini Ponnappa. Pic/AP, PTI

It’s my last Olympics, says sobbing badminton stalwart Ponnappa
Indian badminton stalwart Ashwini Ponnappa on Tuesday broke down in tears, announcing she has played her last Olympics after she and her partner Tanisha Crasto suffered their third straight loss in the women’s doubles competition of the Paris Games.


Ashwini and Tanisha lost to Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu 15-21 10-21 in their final Group C game on Tuesday. They ended their campaign after losing all their three group matches.



“This will be my last, but Tanisha has a long way to go,” said 34-year-old Ashwini, who was playing in her third Olympics, when asked whether she hopes to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.


“It takes a toll emotionally and mentally, I can’t go through this again. It is not easy, you can take all these if you are a little younger. Having played for so long, I can’t take it anymore,” she said while trying to hold back tears.

